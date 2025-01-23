Exclusive: Man Utd, Brighton, Leeds and Brentford keeping tabs on Swedish defender

Manchester United, Brighton, Leeds United and Brentford are showing interest in FC Nordsjaelland defender Daniel Svensson.

Ontheminute.com understands that the four clubs have been monitoring the 22-year-old left-back ahead of the 2025 January transfer window.

The Swede is primarily a left-back, but has also impressed when tested in several positions in the midfield.

Daniel Svensson earned his first senior cap for Sweden in October and recently extended his contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland until 2027.

Nordsjaelland would prefer to wait until the summer before letting Svensson leave the club, but they could be tempted into selling in January if they get a good enough offer.