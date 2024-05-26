Exclusive: Man Utd, Liverpool and Aston Villa eye French wonderkid

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing Lorient’s talented youngster Eli Junior Kroupi following the club’s relegation from Ligue 1.

The 17-year-old forward, who has taken the French league by storm, is now set for a move away from Lorient, attracting significant interest from top clubs.

Kroupi’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona previously linked to the French wonderkid.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United have joined the long list of interested clubs.

With Lorient’s demotion to Ligue 2, Eli Junior Kroupi‘s desire to continue playing at the highest level makes a transfer likely.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, the competition to sign Kroupi is expected to intensify, with top clubs across Europe eager to add the promising forward to their ranks.

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining where the young star will continue his burgeoning career.