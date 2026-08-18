EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United enter Premier League race for Parma wonderkid

Manchester United have added Parma’s Sascha Britschgi to their list of potential late-window targets as the race for the teenage defender intensifies.

United could make a move before the deadline, although competition for his signature is growing quickly.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Old Trafford club are showing interest in the 19-year-old. Their arrival follows attention from Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, turning Britschgi’s future into a four-way Premier League transfer battle.

The Swiss right-back only joined Parma from FC Luzern in August 2025 but has rapidly enhanced his reputation in Italy. His speed, attacking ambition and ability to cover the entire right flank have made him an attractive option for leading English clubs.

Britschgi is tied to Parma until June 2030, giving the Serie A side considerable leverage over his future. With the transfer window moving towards its conclusion, Manchester United may need to act quickly if they want to move ahead of their domestic rivals.