Exclusive: Newcastle and Brighton enter race for Argentine wonderkid

Newcastle United and Brighton have now joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in the growing race to sign highly-rated Argentine defender Juan Gimenez.

The 18-year-old Rosario Central centre-back is attracting serious interest from across Europe after impressing at both club level and with Argentina’s U20 side.

His versatility and composure have made him a standout target in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle scouts has been tracking Gimenez for months, while Brighton – known for investing in emerging talent – are also closely monitoring his progress.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported on the interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa in the young midfielder.

Juan Gimenez has already made over 20 senior appearances and remains under contract until December 2025, but Rosario are likely to cash in this summer to avoid losing him for free.

With Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal also in the mix, a bidding war could be on the cards for the Argentine prodigy as Europe’s top clubs compete for his signature.