Exclusive: Newcastle and Man Utd keeping tabs on Copenhagen wonderkid

Newcastle United and Manchester United are among the clubs that have made initial enquiries about signing Copenhagen forward Roony Bardghji.

The 18-year-old scored the winning goal when Copenhagen faced Manchester United in the Champions League in November.

The youngster has just under two years left on his contract with the Danish side and has been offered a new deal.

Reports have suggested that Bardghji has no plans to sign a new contract with Copenhagen and would be prepared to leave the club.

Copenhagen are hoping to get around £20million for the highly-rated Swedish U21 international.

Both Newcastle United and Manchester United are targeting a summer move for the youngster.