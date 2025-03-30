Exclusive: Newcastle join Liverpool, Bournemouth, Leicester and Aston Villa in race for Monaco wonderkid

Newcastle United are the latest club to join the list of clubs that are interested in Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Monaco in the French league this season and have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe.

Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United have been keeping an eye on Eliesse Ben Seghir and are considering making a summer move for the Moroccan winger.

Liverpool were strongly linked with a move for Ben Seghir in the January transfer window and remain interested in the youngster.

Bournemouth, Leicester City and Aston Villa have previously been named as clubs keeping an eye on Ben Seghir’s situation at Monaco.

Clubs across Europe have been dazzled by the youngster’s impressive performances, that have made him one of the most sought-after prospects in football.

But Monaco would consider letting the winger leave in the summer if they receive a bid of at least €30 million for the youngster.