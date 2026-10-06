EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle join Premier League rivals in keeping tabs on Germany forward

Younes Ebnoutalib’s surge at Eintracht Frankfurt is drawing fresh attention from England, with Newcastle United becoming the latest club to study the forward’s progress.

Ontheminute.com understands Newcastle are now tracking the 23-year-old alongside Tottenham, Brighton and Everton ahead of the January window. No formal approaches have been made, but his name is gaining traction across Premier League recruitment departments.

Ebnoutalib has turned his first full season into a breakout campaign. Five goals and two assists from five appearances have followed his Union Berlin hat-trick, while his displays earned a first Germany call-up under Jürgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old has rapidly rebuilt momentum after an injury-hit first spell in Frankfurt. He joined his hometown club from Elversberg in January and has now become a key attacking figure.

With Spurs, Brighton and Everton also watching, Frankfurt’s resolve is likely to be tested as his profile grows. Newcastle will continue their assessment, aware that a crowded market could form if he maintains his current output.