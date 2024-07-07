Exclusive: Newcastle join race for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd target

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign French wonderkid Eli Junior Kroupi this summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Magpies have been impressed by the young forward’s performances for FC Lorient.

The 18-year-old has impressed scouts from several clubs with his skills, agility and goal-scoring prowess.

Newcastle’s entry into the race adds to the growing list of Premier League clubs keen on securing Eli Junior Kroupi‘s signature.

As we have reported previously, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been closely monitoring the young talent.

Kroupi’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona previously linked to the French wonderkid.