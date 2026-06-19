EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest track Belgian youngster tipped for huge future

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are keeping a close eye on KRC Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans as they plan for the future.

Ontheminute.com understands the two Premier League clubs have been tracking the highly-rated Belgian youngster, who is viewed as a potential long-term No 1 rather than an immediate first-team signing.

Brughmans is only 17, but his profile has already attracted major attention across Europe.

The Genk prospect stands around two metres tall and has been compared in Belgium to the early version of Thibaut Courtois.

That comparison is still a heavy one, but his size, calm style and rapid progress have made scouts take notice.

Brughmans has gained experience with Jong Genk and has also been around the senior squad. Genk protected their position by tying him to a contract until 2028, meaning any move would need a serious plan.

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