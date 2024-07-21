Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Euro U19 star

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are reportedly keeping a close watch on Berkay Yilmaz following his impressive displays at the Euro U19 Championship.

The 19-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of several clubs with his excellent performances, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

Yilmaz, currently with Freiburg, has been a standout player in the tournament, which has led to increased interest from top clubs across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are monitoring his situation closely.

Freiburg are keen to retain Yilmaz and have offered him a new deal to secure his future in their Bundesliga plans.

Berkay Yilmaz’s current contract at Freiburg is set to expire in June 2025.