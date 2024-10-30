Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Brighton keeping tabs on Argentine prospect

Nottingham Forest and Brighton are keeping tabs on Argentine prospect Valentin Gomez from Velez Sarsfield.

Currently shining for Velez Sarsfield, the talented center-back has caught the eye with his impressive performances in the Argentine Primera Division.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest and Brighton are closely monitoring the progress of the 21-year-old defender.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also in the race to secure Valentin Gomez‘s signature, aiming to bolster their defensive lines with the promising youngster

With multiple suitors lining up, Gomez’s potential transfer could become one of the highlights of the upcoming window, as clubs compete to acquire one of South America’s brightest defensive prospects.