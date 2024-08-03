Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Newcastle keeping tabs on Freiburg wonderkid

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on SC Freiburg’s promising talent Bruno Ogbus.

The Premier League clubs have joined Italian side AC Milan in the race for the 18-year-old.

Sky Sport Germany reported earlier this week that AC Milan have already made a bid for the young forward, but that it was expected to be rejected by the German side.

Ogbus has impressed with his performances in Freiburg’s youth setup, catching the eye of several top clubs.

Ontheminute.com understand that Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are now closely monitoring Ogbus, who is seen as a potential future star.

Bruno Ogbus‘s current contract with Freiburg runs until 2025, but the German club might be tempted to sell if the right offer comes in.