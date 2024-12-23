Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Wolves join Chelsea and Leeds in race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder

Sporting Lisbon midfield dynamo Dario Essugo is attracting additional interest from the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest and Wolves have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon’s rising star, Dario Essugo.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been attracting attention from several English clubs, with Leeds United and Chelsea already expressing interest.

Essugo, valued for his technical skills and maturity on the pitch, could become a hot commodity in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has impressed while on loan for La Liga side Las Palmas, after former boss Ruben Amorim decided to loan him out in the summer.

Dario Essugo has impressed at Las Palmas and has played 10 times for the club so far, scoring his first goal against Mallorca last month.

While Chelsea remains a strong contender, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are pushing to secure the teenager’s signature. Both clubs view Essugo as a potential long-term asset to strengthen their squads.

Leeds United have been keeping tabs on the midfield dynamo in recent months and have been looking to sort out a loan-to-buy deal for the highly-rated midfielder.