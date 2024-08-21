Exclusive: Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Ipswich keeping tabs on Eintracht star

Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Ipswich are all showing an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe.

Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to negotiate if they receive a suitable offer, but they are not pushing to sell the midfielder in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understand that Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Ipswich are all keeping an eye on Junior Dina Ebimbe and could make a move before the transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old’s current contract with Bundesliga side Eintracht is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Everton are also reportedly interested in Dina Ebimbe and there have been suggestions that they have already inquired about the conditions of a deal.

Dina Ebimbe joined Eintracht just 12 months ago from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.