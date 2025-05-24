Exclusive: Nottingham Forest enter race for Southampton star

Nottingham Forest have joined Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds United in the race to sign Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder, valued at around £25 million, is expected to leave St Mary’s following the Saints’ relegation.

Fernandes was a rare bright spark in a tough campaign and was named the club’s Player of the Season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are now monitoring his situation closely as they aim to strengthen their midfield 2025 summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his versatility, playing both as a deep-lying midfielder and in more advanced roles.

His performances have attracted significant Premier League interest, with Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds United targeting Fernandes, and Forest’s move adds another twist to the transfer saga.

Southampton are bracing for multiple bids, with Fernandes likely to become one of the club’s most high-profile departures this summer.