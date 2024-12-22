Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Aston Villa, Newcastle, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea in race for Brazilian sensation

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign talented Brazilian winger William Gomes from Sao Paulo.

The 18-year-old, currently impressing in South America, has drawn interest from several Premier League clubs.

Sao Paulo winger William Gomes. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle are already monitoring the young star’s progress.

Known for his speed, dribbling, and creative play, he is seen as one of Brazil’s most promising prospects.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are now also keeping a close eye on the highly-rated youngster.

The race to sign William Gomes is heating up as clubs aim to secure his signature before rival bids emerge.