Exclusive: Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Man Utd, Rangers and Inter Milan target

Nottingham Forest are showing interest in Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic ahead of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old forward has impressed for Lecce, since joining the club from Slovak side Dunajska Streda in August 2023.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are keeping an close eye on the Montenegro international, who joined Lecce for £3.3 million only last summer.

Nikola Krstovic became the first player in Lecce’s history to score in his first three games with the club.

Krstovic stated earlier this season that he would be keen on a move to Manchester United in the future.

“After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’. Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United,” Nikola Krstovic told TeleRoma.

“It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present.”

Manchester United, Rangers and Inter Milan have all previously been linked with the forward.