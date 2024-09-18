Montenegro star keen on Man Utd move

Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic
Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic. Photo by Shutterstock.

Montenegro international forward Nikola Krstovic has stated that he would be keen on a move to Manchester United in the future.

The Lecce star has already scored twice in the Serie A this season.

“After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’. Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United,” Nikola Krstovic told TeleRoma.

“It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present.”

The 24-year-old joined Lecce from Slovak side DAC in August 2023.

