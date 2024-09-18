Montenegro star keen on Man Utd move

Montenegro international forward Nikola Krstovic has stated that he would be keen on a move to Manchester United in the future.

The Lecce star has already scored twice in the Serie A this season.

“After the match against Torino he (Mirko Vucinic) told me ‘think about the next one’. Where would I never play? In Bari. My dream is Manchester United,” Nikola Krstovic told TeleRoma.

“It’s only the second year here in Lecce. I am very happy, both me and my family. We have friends and we’re enjoying it, so let’s think about the present.”

The 24-year-old joined Lecce from Slovak side DAC in August 2023.