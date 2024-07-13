Exclusive: Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd target

Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign French wonderkid Eli Junior Kroupi this summer.

The talented young forward has been turning heads with his performances for FC Lorient, and Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are now among the clubs keen on securing his services.

The 18-year-old Kroupi has impressed scouts with his exceptional skills, agility, and goal-scoring ability. Nottingham Forest’s interest adds to the competition from several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

In addition to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United are also closely monitoring the young talent.

These clubs see Eli Junior Kroupi as a future star and are eager to bring him to the Premier League.

Kroupi’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona previously linked to the French wonderkid.