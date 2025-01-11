Exclusive: Nottingham join Man Utd and Brentford in race for South American starlet

Nottingham Forest have entered the competition for South American prodigy Christian Ordonez from Velez Sarsfield.

The 18-year-old defender has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Brentford and Bologna.

Ordonez has impressed scouts from several European clubs with his performances in the Argentine Primera División.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham are keen to bolster their long-term midfield options in the 2025 January transfer window, and Ordonez’s potential fits their vision.

Manchester United and Brentford are also pursuing the young talent, while Bologna hopes to lure him to Serie A.

Forest’s entry intensifies the race for Ordonez, whose value could rise further if interest continues to grow.

Bologna are reported to be favorites to sign the youngster, but other reports suggests that might not be the case.