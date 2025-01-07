Man Utd, Brentford and Bologna in South American wonderkid battle

Manchester United are battling with Brentford and Bologna for the signing of Christian Ordonez from Velez Sarsfield.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 20-year-old is on the radar of the three clubs in the 2025 January transfer window.

Christian Ordonez has a €10million release clause in his current contract with Velez Sarsfield.

The report suggests that Bologna are keen on a deal where they can pay for the midfielder in instalments.

Bologna are reported to be favorites to sign the youngster, but other reports suggests that might not be the case.

Argentinian outlet Velez670 Radio claims that Velez Sarsfield are expecting a bid from United in the coming week.