Exclusive: Nottingham join Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace and Manchester City in race for defender

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on highly-rated Real Valladolid defender Abdulay Juma Bah.

Nottingham have been watching Juma Bah several times this season, but they face competition from Premier League rivals for the defender.

Forest sees the young defender as a future talent rather than someone who would come in and strengthen their first-team directly.

Reports have previously suggested that Manchester City, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace are also tracking the young centre-back.

The 18-year-old has impressed while on loan at Valladolid B this season and was recently promoted to the first-team.

Bah is on-loan from Sierra Leone side AIK Freetong and recently became the first Sierra Leone player to make an appearance in La Liga.