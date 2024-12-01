Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace and Manchester City keeping tabs on Real Valladolid star

Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah.

The Sun reports that Manchester City have been watching Bah several times this season, but City face competition.

Other reports have suggested that Juma Bah is also being tracked by Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old has impressed while on loan at Valladolid B this season and was recently promoted to the first-team.

Bah is on-loan from Sierra Leone side AIK Freetong and recently became the first Sierra Leone player to make an appearance in La Liga.