Exclusive: Saudi side ponder £35m bid for Man Utd outcast

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are reportedly considering making a £35million bid for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is one of the players who are expected to leave Manchester United this summer, following his fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag.

The winger impressed while on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season and the Bundesliga side are keen to prolong his stay, but can not afford a permanent deal.

Italian giants Juventus are also considering making a move for Jadon Sancho, but will need to cash in on the likes of Federico Chiesa before making a bid.

But Juventus and Dortmund face competition as Ontheminute.com understand that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are now ready to test United with a bid for Sancho.

Al-Ittihad are considering making a £35million bid and it is below the asking price that Manchester United have put on Sancho, but they would have to consider is, due to a lack of cash available at other clubs.