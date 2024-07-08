Exclusive: Saudi side preparing £40m move for Man Utd star

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are reportedly preparing a £40million move for Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is reported to be growing impatient over a potential transfer and is keen to have his future sorted out within the coming two weeks.

The 22-year-old impressed while on loan at Getafe last season and Manchester United are looking for around £40million for the forward.

Manchester United have already rejected bids from Valencia, Lazio, Marseille and Getafe this summer.

Ontheminute.com understand that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are now ready to match the price tag that United have put on Mason Greenwood.

Al-Ittihad are preparing a £40million move and it will now be up to Greenwood to decide if he wants to move to the Saudi Pro League.