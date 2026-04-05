Exclusive: Sunderland join rivals Newcastle in race for France Under-21 forward

Sunderland are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Matthis Abline, adding another twist to the growing interest in the Nantes forward ahead of the summer window.

Newcastle United have already been linked with the France Under-21 international, but Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland now appear to be monitoring the situation as they weigh up possible attacking additions of their own.

There has been reports of Newcastle’s interest in Abline, and Sunderland’s presence in the background would only increase the attention around the 23-year-old.

With his ability to play across the front line, Abline offers the kind of versatility that could appeal to clubs searching for more options in attack.

His performances for Nantes have not gone unnoticed, and with the French side under pressure, a move could become easier to imagine.

If Sunderland do firm up their interest, Abline may soon find himself at the centre of a much wider transfer battle.