Exclusive: West Ham, Ipswich and Brentford in talks over Middlesbrough star

West Ham, Ipswich and Brentford are all in talks with the agent of Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath over a January move.

Ontheminute.com understands that all three clubs are making checks on the forward’s situation at Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ivorian forward has netted nine Championship goals this season, including a dramatic equaliser in Boro’s 3-3 draw at Plymouth.

Having joined from Atalanta in 2023, Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged 18 goals last season and clinched April’s Player of the Month award.

Despite being under contract until 2027, Lath’s performances have sparked interest from Premier League and Championship clubs alike. His Ivory Coast debut earlier this year has only heightened his profile.

A mid-season transfer battle could be on the cards as clubs line up for the 25-year-old’s signature.