Fiorentina open talks for Leeds United winger

Fiorentina have opened negotiations with Leeds United over a potential move for winger Jack Harrison, with the Serie A side keen to add attacking depth before the window closes.

The Italian club believe the versatile wide man could bring pace, experience and end product to their frontline as they push for European qualification.

Reports from Sky in Italy suggest Fiorentina are exploring a loan deal with an option to buy, although discussions remain at an early stage and key details still need to be agreed.

Leeds are understood to be open to a move, with Harrison struggling for regular minutes this season. The 29-year-old has made 11 league appearances but has started only once.

Fiorentina value Harrison’s ability to operate on either flank, while Leeds may see this as a chance to balance their squad and finances ahead of the second half of the campaign.