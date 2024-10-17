Former Arsenal star linked with shock Leeds move

French defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin is being linked with a shock move to Championship side Leeds United.

The Sun reports that the former Arsenal star could be in line for a surprise return to English football.

The 33-year-old is available as a free agent after La Liga side Villarreal released him in June.

The report suggests that the Championship promotion hopefuls are considering offering Francis Coquelin a short-term deal at the club, due to injury problems to midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Coquelin is reportedly interested in a move to Leeds United.