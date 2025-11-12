Former Blackburn and Sweden boss holds talks with Norwich over top job

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has held talks with Norwich City as the club steps up its hunt for a new head coach.

According to Sky Sports News, the 48-year-old is among several names being considered to replace Liam Manning, who was dismissed earlier this month after a poor run of results left the Canaries sliding down the Championship table.

Tomasson, recently sacked as Sweden boss following their failed World Cup qualifying campaign, earned praise for his attacking football and near play-off finish with Blackburn during the 2022-23 season.

Norwich are expected to make a decision soon, with club chiefs impressed by Tomasson’s record of developing young players and his experience managing at both club and international level.