Former Burnley midfielder set to decide future amid Leeds United, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton interest

Josh Brownhill is expected to make a decision on his next club this week after attracting strong interest from Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, according to TEAMtalk.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Burnley in the summer, and his availability has drawn attention from several Championship clubs aiming for promotion.

Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton all explored moves during the window, but Brownhill is now weighing up his options with free agency still open.

TEAMtalk report that Leeds United are also considering a move, while lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia could tempt Brownhill overseas.

Having captained Burnley to promotion last season, he represents a major opportunity, though a Championship switch now appears unlikely. His decision is expected in the coming days.