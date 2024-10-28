Former Dortmund boss top of Man Utd wishlist after Ten Hag sacking

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is reportedly new favourite to take over as Manchester United manager.

Manchester United confirmed the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday morning, after a tough spell at the club.

Erik Ten Hag was under pressure after a poor last season and lasted just nine Premier League games of the current season.

Thomas Tuchel was long top of the shortlist to replace Ten Hag, but after he was named as new England manager other candidates have moved up on the list.

The Sun reports that former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is now the favourite for the job.