Former Liverpool star urges Reds to sign Newcastle star

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has urged his former club to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer.

Isak has become a key player for the Magpies and has scored an impressive 19 goals in 24 Premier League appearances so far this season, but has also been linked with a number of rival clubs recently.

Riise believes Isak would be a perfect signing for Liverpool and he also believes the Sweden international would be keen on a move to the Reds.

“I’ve seen the rumours saying that you he would love a move to Liverpool as well. Every striker would love to go to Liverpool at the moment when how they play, I think it would be a great addition to the team,” Riise told the Daily Mirror.

“He plays football with a smile on his face, he likes to be creative, he’s quick, he’s very good in front of goal so I think that would be a great signing. If there’s one place I think Liverpool should strengthen or do something in the summer it’s the striker position for sure.”

Reports earlier this month suggested that Liverpool were ready to offer Darwin Nunez as part of a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle this summer.