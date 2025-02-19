Liverpool to offer star player in deal for Newcastle United ace

Liverpool could reportedly try to offer Darwin Nunez to Newcastle United as part of a deal to sign Alexander Isak this summer.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is “not convinced” by either Nunez or Diogo Jota and is looking to bring in a new striker in the summer.

Isak has long been linked with a move to Liverpool and have shown stunning form in the Premier League with 17 goals in 23 appearances this season.

Newcastle United are demanding a transfer fee of at least £100 million if they are to consider selling him this summer.

Liverpool would need to offer Nunez and a large amount of cash in order to persuade the Magpies into considering letting Alexander Isak go this summer.

The Sweden international’s current contract at Newcastle is set to expire in the summer of 2028.