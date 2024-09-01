Former Man Utd and Fulham star set for Saudi move

Former England international defender Chris Smalling is set to leave European football.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Smalling will leave Italian side Roma to join Al-Fahya in Saudi Arabia.

The former Manchester United and Fulham centre-back will sign a contract which will keep him in the Saudi Pro League until the summer of 2026.

Smalling is set to undergo his medical on Monday in Rome.

Chris Smalling joined Roma from Manchester United in an £18million deal back in 2020.

Smalling signed a new two-year contract with the Italian side in 2023, which was due to expire at the end of the season.