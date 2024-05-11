Former Man Utd striker close to new Brighton deal

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Shutterstock.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that striker Danny Welbeck is close to signing a contract extension.

The 33-year-old’s current contract is due to expire next month and the former Manchester United striker could have left the club as a free agent in the 2024 summer transfer window.

But Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Danny Welbeck has a future at the club.

“Another great performance,” De Zerbi said of Welbeck’s performance in Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

“I think he is close to extending his contract. I think so. I don’t know if he’s already signed but I think there is a process for it at the moment.”

