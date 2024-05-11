Former Man Utd striker close to new Brighton deal

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that striker Danny Welbeck is close to signing a contract extension.

The 33-year-old’s current contract is due to expire next month and the former Manchester United striker could have left the club as a free agent in the 2024 summer transfer window.

But Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Danny Welbeck has a future at the club.

“Another great performance,” De Zerbi said of Welbeck’s performance in Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

“I think he is close to extending his contract. I think so. I don’t know if he’s already signed but I think there is a process for it at the moment.”