Former Newcastle co-owner wants to buy stake in Spurs

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley is reportedly keen to buy a stake in Tottenham.

The Sun reports that Staveley is backed by ‘serious money’ from the Middle East and wealthy individuals.

Staveley become a co-owner at Newcastle in 2021, but sold her stake in the Magpies in July.

Amanda Staveley has now put together a new funding team and is looking to take an stake in Spurs, who are owned by ENIC.

The report suggests that a 25 per cent stake in Spurs could cost Staveley about £650million.