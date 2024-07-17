French wonderkid snubs Man Utd and decides to wait on Real Madrid

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Lille defender Leny Yoro has decided to snub Manchester United in favor of a potential move to Real Madrid.

Despite Manchester United having a £53 million bid accepted by Lille, Yoro remains keen on joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side, according to L’Equipe.

The 18-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with Lille, prefers a move to the Spanish giants over Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, who have also shown interest.

United’s persistent efforts and substantial offer have not swayed Leny Yoro, who is prepared to wait for Real Madrid to negotiate a satisfactory deal with Lille.

