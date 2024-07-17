French wonderkid snubs Man Utd and decides to wait on Real Madrid

Lille defender Leny Yoro has decided to snub Manchester United in favor of a potential move to Real Madrid.

Despite Manchester United having a £53 million bid accepted by Lille, Yoro remains keen on joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side, according to L’Equipe.

The 18-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with Lille, prefers a move to the Spanish giants over Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, who have also shown interest.

United’s persistent efforts and substantial offer have not swayed Leny Yoro, who is prepared to wait for Real Madrid to negotiate a satisfactory deal with Lille.