Fulham are reportedly ahead of rivals Liverpool in the race for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

Brazilian outlet UOL reports that Fulham have made the 22-year-old midfielder a “priority target” for the club.

The Cottagers are keen to bring in the midfielder as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who could join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has reportedly done a lot of work on the deal to bring Andre to the club in January.