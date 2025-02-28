Fulham and Ipswich keeping tabs on Celtic star

Celtic could soon face a major test in keeping hold of Alistair Johnston, with both Fulham and Ipswich Town reportedly keen on securing the right-back’s services.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Premier League duo is closely monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation.

Johnston has been an instrumental part of Celtic’s squad, earning praise for his defensive resilience and leadership.

His contract extension in November, which ties him to the club until 2029, was seen as a major win for the Scottish champions. He initially joined from Montreal Impact in January 2023 for a reported £3.5 million.

Despite his long-term deal, interest in the Canadian international is rising, with Fulham and Ipswich leading the chase. More European clubs may soon enter the fray for his signature.