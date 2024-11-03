Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton keeping tabs on Newcastle star

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is reportedly a target for four Premier League rivals in the January transfer window.

The Sun reports that Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton are all showing an interest in the striker.

Brentford are reportedly favourites to sign Wilson, as they want to bring him in as a replacement for Ivan Toney, who left the club in the summer.

Callum Wilson is keen on regular first-team football after falling behind Alexander Isak in the pecking order at St James Park.

Newcastle are ready to cash in on the 32-year-old, as the striker has failed to make the expected impact in recent seasons, due to injury problems.