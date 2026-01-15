Gary Neville draws line in sand over Carrick’s Man Utd future

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists Michael Carrick cannot be manager at the club when next season starts.

Michael Carrick was named as head coach at Manchester United until the end of the season earlier this week. Carrick replaces Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this month.

Neville commented on Carrick’s situation at Manchester United at this week’s Stick to Football podcast, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts.

Neville told the Stick to Football podcast: “I hope Michael does really well.

“We could be sat here at the end of the season with the fans up, with the team fifth in the table and back in the Champions League spots, and we could all be getting swayed with it.

“But there cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond the end of this season, for the sake of Michael and the club, even if he wins every single game.”