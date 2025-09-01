Getafe’s Uche arrives in UK ahead of Premier League switch

Getafe forward Christantus Uche has landed in the UK as he prepares to seal a move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sunderland are the three clubs still in the running to secure his signature before the transfer deadline, with Palace reportedly leading the chase.

Leeds United and Wolves had shown strong interest earlier in the summer but have since turned their attention elsewhere.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has enjoyed an electric start to the LaLiga season, scoring and assisting in three matches already. A deal worth around €20m has been agreed, with Uche now undergoing medical tests ahead of his switch.

Getafe will make a huge profit on the striker, having signed him for just €500k from AD Ceuta last summer, making his rapid rise one of the stories of the transfer window.