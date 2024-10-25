Hoddle believes Chelsea star could push for January exit

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle believes Christopher Nkunku could push to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window.

The France international has struggled with a lack of Premier League action so far this season, despite netting eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Christopher Nkunku is currently behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

“The injuries are obviously there, he (Nkunku) knows he’s not quite at his sharpest yet,” Hoddle told TNT Sports.

“When I look at Chelsea’s forwards, I think Nkunku would be more clinical than Nicolas Jackson if he had the same time on the pitch and had his chances so far this season.

“Jackson is obviously improving and getting more confident, he has the manager’s faith and backing right now.

“Whether Nkunku is going to be happy… he might be one that will think he needs to leave come January if this is still happening.”