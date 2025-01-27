Hull City in advanced talks to sign Leeds and Sheffield Utd target from Aston Villa

Hull City are reportedly in advanced talks with Aston Villa to sign youngster Louie Barry on loan.

Sky Sports News reports of the move by Hull City and claims that Villa prefer to keep Barry at the club and loan him out in the 2025 January transfer window, instead of a permanent deal

Aston Villa recalled Barry from his loan at Stockport County earlier this month.

Barry signed a contract extension with Aston Villa in August and re-joined Stockport on loan for a second season, after also having spent the 2023-24 season at the club.

Leeds United and Sheffield United have also been strongly linked with Barry, who scored an impressive 15 goals while on loan at Stockport.