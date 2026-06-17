Hull City make shock move for Newcastle-linked Freiburg star

Hull City have made an enquiry for SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Sport Bild reports that the Tigers have asked about the 24-year-old, who is expected to leave Freiburg this summer after previously being strongly linked with Newcastle United.

The Magpies have since moved for Stade de Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, opening the door for other English clubs to explore Atubolu’s situation.

The German shot-stopper has been Freiburg’s number one for three seasons and is valued at around €25million.

He has one year left on his contract, while Freiburg have already signed Mio Backhaus from Werder Bremen as part of their succession planning.

Atubolu is believed to want a move to a club with major ambition, but Hull’s Premier League status could make their enquiry interesting.

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