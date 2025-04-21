Inter agrees personal terms for Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen target

Italian giants Inter have reportedly agreed personal terms with winger Luis Henrique from French side Marseille.

French outlet Footmercato claims that the Nerazzurri have agreed personal terms with Luis Henrique for a five-year contract that will keep him at the Italian side until June 2030.

Inter are yet to agree on a deal with Marseille but have reportedly already made a bid worth €24 million plus another €4 million in potential bonuses.

But the latest reports suggests that Inter are close to sealing a deal for Luis Henrique to join the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton have all watched the winger in action in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season, but reports suggests he is ready to leave the club.

Luis Henrique joined Marseille from Brazilian side Botafogo back in 2020, but struggled during his first years at the French club.