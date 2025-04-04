Inter focused on beating Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in race for winger

Inter are reportedly rushing to beat a number of European clubs in the race to sign Brazilian winger Luis Henrique from Marseille.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are rushing to secure an deal with Marseille for the highly-rated Brazilian in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The report suggests that Marseille director Mehdi Benatia was present at the Coppa Italia clash between Inter and AC Milan on Wednesday, further fueling talks about a potential move.

Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport also claims that Inter are looking to complete a deal for Henrique before the Club World Cup begins.

Marseille would reportedly be prepared to let the winger leave if they get an offer in excess of €30 million this summer.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton have all watched the winger in action in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season, but would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Luis Henrique joined Marseille from Brazilian side Botafogo back in 2020, but struggled during his first years at the French club.