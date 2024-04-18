Inter Milan open talks for Spurs, Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Inter Milan have reportedly initiated talks with Genoa to secure the transfer of Albert Gudmundsson.

Sportitalia reports that despite early negotiations, Inter’s approach is preliminary, as they assess the financial feasibility of the deal.

Genoa values Albert Gudmundsson highly, prompted by his impressive tally of 13 goals in 30 Serie A appearances this season.

Inter, potentially looking to sweeten the deal, considers a player-plus-cash offer.

Meanwhile, Gudmundsson’s preference for the Premier League could complicate matters, although he remains open to joining Inter.

Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham have all been linked with a move for the Iceland international in recent months.

The situation remains fluid as Inter awaits clarity on their ownership’s financial strategy.