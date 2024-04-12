Inter Milan ponder including Dumfries in bid for Man Utd star

Inter Milan are reportedly considering including Denzel Dumfries in a bid for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Inter Milan continues to monitor Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as uncertainty looms over Denzel Dumfries‘ future with the Italian club.

Dumfries, whose contract is up in June 2025, has not yet agreed to a new deal despite lowering his financial demands.

Calciomercato reports that if no progress is made, Inter may look to sell him next summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer, potentially around Euro 2024.

Inter values Dumfries at around €30 million and has considered including him in a swap deal for Wan-Bissaka, whose contract also ends in 2025.

Manchester United acquired Wan-Bissaka for €55 million in 2019, but he has recently found less favor under coach Erik ten Hag, who prefers Diogo Dalot for the right-back position.